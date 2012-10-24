PARIS Oct 24 PSA Peugeot Citroen said it had agreed to suspend dividends, share buybacks and the awarding of stock options or performance shares to management while a state guarantee for its finance arm is in place.

The carmaker also said shareholders would be allowed to elect an employee representative to the supervisory board at the annual shareholders' meeting.

"At its meeting on 23 October 2012, the supervisory board of Peugeot S.A. positively welcomed the announcement concerning Banque PSA Finance's financing by the group's partner banks and the French State," Peugeot said in a statement on Wednesday.

"In this context, it was decided that for as long as the state guarantee is in effect, no dividends will be paid, no shares will be bought back and neither stock options nor performance shares will be granted to members of the managing board."

Shares in Peugeot were 1.3 percent higher in early trading. (Reporting by James Regan)