PARIS Jan 14 French car marker PSA Peugeot Citroen saw a rebound in sales last year helped by a boom in China and a recovery in Europe.

Sales rose 4.3 percent to 2.9 million units compared with a year earlier. China saw more than 30 percent growth to reach 734,000 units, the group's biggest market, while European sales rose 8.1 percent to 1.76 million vehicles. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Ingrid Melander)