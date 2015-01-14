UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS Jan 14 French car marker PSA Peugeot Citroen saw a rebound in sales last year helped by a boom in China and a recovery in Europe.
Sales rose 4.3 percent to 2.9 million units compared with a year earlier. China saw more than 30 percent growth to reach 734,000 units, the group's biggest market, while European sales rose 8.1 percent to 1.76 million vehicles. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Ingrid Melander)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.