PARIS, July 10 PSA Peugeot Citroen's
first-half sales rose a modest 0.4 percent, the French carmaker
said on Friday, as slumping Latin American demand and a weak
performance by the Citroen brand diluted the effect of a
European market rebound.
Deliveries rose to 1.547 million vehicles in the six months
ended June 30 from 1.541 million a year earlier, the Paris-based
company said in a statement.
Following a brush with bankruptcy last year, Peugeot is
cutting costs and streamlining its model line-up under a
recovery plan devised by Chief Executive Carlos Tavares.
Sales at the core Peugeot brand rose 3.9 percent, thanks to
successful new models such as the 308 compact and 2008 mini-SUV.
But setbacks at Citroen and DS, the embryonic premium marque,
underscore the challenges after years of under-investment.
The group's sales edged 2.9 percent higher in Europe,
underperforming a recovering market that likely expanded about 7
percent, based on industry data for January-May.
The group's market share fell to 10.5 percent in the period
from 11.1 percent, according to the same data.
With few recent models barring its C4 Cactus compact,
Citroen's European registrations rose just 0.5 percent in the
first half, drawing little benefit from the recovery.
The brand's global sales fell 2.7 percent, while deliveries
of DS cars tumbled 16.2 percent.
Collapsing demand in Latin America also took its toll,
yielding a 28.6 percent drop in sales for the French carmaking
group.
Registrations rose 2.17 percent in China and Southeast Asia,
where Peugeot sees its biggest future source of long-term growth
with Chinese partner and shareholder Dongfeng.
