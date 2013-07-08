PARIS, July 8 PSA Peugeot Citroen said its global vehicle sales fell 9.8 percent in the first half as it lost ground in a shrinking European market, partly offset by gains in China and Latin America.

Peugeot's group deliveries tumbled to 1.46 million vehicles from 1.62 million a year earlier, the Paris-based carmaker said in an emailed statement on Monday. (Reporting by Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume. Editing by James Regan)