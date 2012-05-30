PARIS May 30 PSA Peugeot Citroen has
asked workers at its Sevelnord plant to agree to a pay freeze,
hundreds of job cuts and other concessions or face possible
closure, officials with two unions said.
The French automaker is opening talks on plans to reduce the
threatened plant's 2,700-strong workforce, freeze salaries for
at least three years, reduce leave and impose more flexible
hours, CGT and CGC union representatives told Reuters.
Peugeot declined to comment on its plans for Sevelnord.
Managers outlined their demands on May 25, ahead of formal
negotiations to begin on Friday, said Ludovic Bouvier of the CGT
union and Pascal Lucas of the smaller CGC.
Without the concessions, the next generation of Peugeot
Expert and Citroen Jumpy delivery vans would be produced in
Vigo, Spain, both officials said they were told by plant chief
Patrick Labilloy.
The Sevelnord plant in northern France, currently shared
with Fiat, faces an uncertain future as the Italian
automaker prepares to withdraw production of its Scudo van from
the joint venture by 2017.
