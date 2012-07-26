PARIS, July 26 PSA Peugeot Citroen won agreement from unions for a wage freeze and other labour concessions at its northern French Sevelnord plant, a union official said on Thursday.

Three unions representing a majority of staff at the factory voted for the plan, CGT official Ludovic Bouvier told Reuters. The CGT, however, refused to support the plan, instead calling for a staff referendum.

A Peugeot spokesman declined immediate comment. (Reporting By Laurence Frost)