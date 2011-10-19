BRATISLAVA Oct 19 French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen's Slovak plant will suspend production at the end of the month as orders have fallen due to the tougher economic outlook in Europe, the Slovak unit said on Wednesday.

The carmaker said it would stop production from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4 and again from Nov. 14 to Nov.18. The company has already halted production one two previous occasions this year, the most recent being in September due to supply problems.

"The reason is lower car orders at the end of the year, which is connected also to the tense economic situation and social turmoil in Europe," Peugeot's Slovak unit said.

The central European country of 5.4 million became the world's largest per capita producer of cars in 2010, and Slovakia's export-reliant economy is geared heavily to the auto industry.

The Peugeot plant is due to begin producing a new model in July next year. (Reporting by Petra Kovacova; Editing by Will Waterman)