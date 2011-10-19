BRATISLAVA Oct 19 French carmaker PSA Peugeot
Citroen's Slovak plant will suspend production at the
end of the month as orders have fallen due to the tougher
economic outlook in Europe, the Slovak unit said on Wednesday.
The carmaker said it would stop production from Oct. 28 to
Nov. 4 and again from Nov. 14 to Nov.18. The company has already
halted production one two previous occasions this year, the most
recent being in September due to supply problems.
"The reason is lower car orders at the end of the year,
which is connected also to the tense economic situation and
social turmoil in Europe," Peugeot's Slovak unit said.
The central European country of 5.4 million became the
world's largest per capita producer of cars in 2010, and
Slovakia's export-reliant economy is geared heavily to the auto
industry.
The Peugeot plant is due to begin producing a new model in
July next year.
(Reporting by Petra Kovacova; Editing by Will Waterman)