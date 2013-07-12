* FinMin confirms govt moved to appoint investment bank

By Jean-Baptiste Vey

PARIS, July 12 The French finance ministry confirmed it was seeking outside advice on troubled carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen, after Le Figaro reported it had moved to appoint an investment bank.

The French daily said the government had opened an advisory tender, which Bank of America-Merrill Lynch was well placed to win, in a sign of possible progress towards a new alliance deal for Paris-based Peugeot.

"As the guarantor of the BPF (Peugeot's finance arm), the government is closely monitoring the company's progress ... and is taking advice when needed," a finance ministry official said.

Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici's office had no further comment on the Le Figaro report, the official said.

Shares in Peugeot, which declined to respond to the report, were up 3.5 percent at 7.81 euros by 1153 GMT.

Sources told Reuters last month that the French carmaker's founding family had offered to cede control in a share issue and was considering a closer tie-up with General Motors, and that inconclusive discussions had been held on a deal with Chinese partner Dongfeng.

Peugeot, one of the carmakers worst hit by the collapse of auto sales in austerity-strapped southern European markets, has reacted to the crisis by cutting 10,0000 jobs and selling 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) in assets.

The French government is domestic rival Renault's biggest shareholder, with a 15 percent stake, but has no equity holding in Paris-based Peugeot.

But the carmaker was forced last year to negotiate a government-backed rescue for the Banque PSA financing arm after a series of credit downgrades hit borrowing costs.

In return for an 18.5 billion euro package including 7 billion in state loan guarantees, Peugeot appointed former EADS chief executive Louis Gallois to its board as a government-nominated director. ($1 = 0.7668 euros) (Additional reporting by Dominique Vidalon and Laurence Frost; Editing by Patrick Graham and David Holmes)