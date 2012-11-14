BERLIN Nov 14 French car maker PSA Peugeot
Citroen is in talks with India's Tata Motors Ltd
over a potential alliance, Germany's Manager Magazin
reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed company sources.
Peugeot chief executive Philippe Varin is looking for an
alternative should cooperation with General Motors and
its European Opel division collapse, the magazine said.
GM and Peugeot have halted talks on a deeper tie-up amid
misgivings about the French carmaker's worsening finances and
government-backed bailout, Reuters reported on Tuesday citing
people familiar with the matter.
A Peugeot spokesman wasn't immediately available for
comment.