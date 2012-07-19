July 19 Japanese automaker Toyota is
close to an agreement to purchase light commercial vans from PSA
Peugeot Citroen's threatened Sevelnord plant in
northern France, La Tribune reported.
Under the tentative agreement, Toyota would buy between
5,000 and 10,000 vans annually from 2013, rebadged with its own
brand, the French weekly said on its website, citing unnamed
sources.
Peugeot declined to comment on the report.
The company last week announced 8,000 job cuts and the
closure of another French plant but said it was hopeful that
Sevelnord, a joint venture with Fiat, would survive the Italian
automaker's planned withdrawal.
Sevelnord's future depends on finding a new partner and
obtaining concessions from unions, among other conditions,
manufacturing chief Denis Martin said on July 12.
While still in office, former French President Nicolas
Sarkozy said in April that Peugeot and Toyota were in talks to
share production at the Sevelnord site after Fiat's exit.
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)