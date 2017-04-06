April 6 France's PSA Group, the maker
of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars, said on Thursday it had begun
offering a car-sharing service in Los Angeles, marking its
return to the United States.
PSA also said it had created a new division - PSA North
America - that will be led by Larry Dominique, a U.S. auto
industry veteran who has worked at General Motors,
Chrysler and Nissan Motor.
The automaker is offering the car-sharing service via its
Free2Move brand and its partner Travelcar, a French car rental
startup that PSA helped break into the U.S. market this year.
The service is currently being offered to travelers from Los
Angeles airport, ahead of a wider U.S. rollout, PSA said in a
statement. bit.ly/2oIKLji
PSA last month agreed to buy European rival Opel from
General Motors.
(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai
Sachin Ravikumar)