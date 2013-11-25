PARIS Nov 25 PSA Peugeot Citroen summoned worker representatives and held an emergency board meeting to name former Renault second-in-command Carlos Tavares as Chief Executive Philippe Varin's successor, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Peugeot has scheduled a briefing for union officials later in the day following a board meeting at which the appointment was presented on Monday, according to three people who asked not to be identified.

A Peugeot spokesman declined to comment.

The 55-year-old former Renault-Nissan executive will serve as Varin's no.2 for an interim period before taking charge of the troubled French carmaker next year, one of the sources said.

Varin, 61, had his Peugeot contract renewed for for four years in May. The former steel industry boss is preparing Peugeot for deeper alliance with China's Dongfeng.