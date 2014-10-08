COPENHAGEN Oct 8 Henrik Heideby, 65, will step down at the end of 2014 as chief executive of Denmark's biggest private pension firm, PFA Pension, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

After 13 years as chief executive of the influential Danish investor, Heideby has decided to pursue a career sitting on company boards.

PFA's assets under management climbed 48 billion Danish crowns last year to 417 billion ($71 billion).

PFA Pension board chairman Sven Askaer said in the statement that the board had initiated a process to fill the chief executive position by the end of the year. (1 US dollar = 5.8832 Danish crown) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by David Clarke)