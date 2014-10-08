COPENHAGEN Oct 8 Henrik Heideby, 65, will step
down at the end of 2014 as chief executive of Denmark's biggest
private pension firm, PFA Pension, it said in a statement on
Wednesday.
After 13 years as chief executive of the influential Danish
investor, Heideby has decided to pursue a career sitting on
company boards.
PFA's assets under management climbed 48 billion Danish
crowns last year to 417 billion ($71 billion).
PFA Pension board chairman Sven Askaer said in the statement
that the board had initiated a process to fill the chief
executive position by the end of the year.
(1 US dollar = 5.8832 Danish crown)
