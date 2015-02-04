FRANKFURT Feb 4 German mortgage lender Deutsche
Pfandbriefbank (PBB) is gearing up for a stock market
listing after completing its restructuring, four sources
familiar with the matter said.
Parent Hypo Real Estate must sell PBB by the end 2015 as a
condition for the European Commission's approval of its state
bailout and will soon pick IPO organisors, called global
coordinators, the sources said on Wednesday.
"Banks were invited to pitch several weeks ago and a few of
them have been shortlisted for the role already," one of the
sources said, adding a decision on the mandate is expected in
the short term.
PBB declined to comment.
