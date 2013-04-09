LONDON, April 9 (IFR) - German Pfandbriefe are the darlings of the debt capital markets, coming to market at mid-swaps plus single digits, lavished with regulatory praise, and encouraged by EUR100bn in central bank facilities to support falling market prices. When an asset receives such high praise, it's worth looking for the catch. Schadenfreude, I think, is the word.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (PBB) provides an excellent place to start. According to Moody's most recent assessment of its cover pool (highlighted by Bernd Volk of Deutsche Bank), its mortgage covered bonds are backed by just 0.7% residential assets.

Multifamily (loans to the owners of rental apartment buildings) makes up a further 17.5%, while 69% is commercial property. Of this, only 54% is in Germany. Just 13% of the loans have LTVs over 105%.

Stranger still are the "supplementary assets" in the pool, totalling 13% - but made up 56% of Italian public sector assets. This is rounded out with an oddball selection, including 9% Spain, 5.7% Poland, and 3.8% Hungary. Bunds are distinctly absent (though Austria adds 15% of Triple A assets).

Despite the motley collateral, these bonds are unlikely to default any time soon - PBB has overcollateralised by 42%. But it has only committed to keep 2% OC. Unlike credit-enhancing features in an ABS, PBB can cut OC any time it pleases.

PBB priced a seven-year last month at 25bp over mid-swaps, while the best Pfandbrief issuers, like MunHyp, can price through mid-swaps. The justification for this is clearly not the strength of the assets, nor, clearly, the strength of the bank (Baa2 at the moment, but probably closely correlated to deteriorating assets in the cover pool). Instead, it is the Pfandbrief standard - a belief in the good intentions of the German government.

Investors believe Germany will never allow Pfandbriefe -however shoddy the collateral - to suffer losses, and price the bonds accordingly. Public pronouncements from German regulators do little to contradict this.

But whether German taxpayers realise they are expected to guarantee UK office buildings and Italian sovereign debt is another matter. What price Pfandbrief purity? (Reporting By Owen Sanderson; Editing by Alex Chambers)