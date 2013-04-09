LONDON, April 9 (IFR) - German Pfandbriefe are the darlings
of the debt capital markets, coming to market at mid-swaps plus
single digits, lavished with regulatory praise, and encouraged
by EUR100bn in central bank facilities to support falling market
prices. When an asset receives such high praise, it's worth
looking for the catch. Schadenfreude, I think, is the word.
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (PBB) provides an excellent place to
start. According to Moody's most recent assessment of its cover
pool (highlighted by Bernd Volk of Deutsche Bank), its mortgage
covered bonds are backed by just 0.7% residential assets.
Multifamily (loans to the owners of rental apartment
buildings) makes up a further 17.5%, while 69% is commercial
property. Of this, only 54% is in Germany. Just 13% of the loans
have LTVs over 105%.
Stranger still are the "supplementary assets" in the pool,
totalling 13% - but made up 56% of Italian public sector assets.
This is rounded out with an oddball selection, including 9%
Spain, 5.7% Poland, and 3.8% Hungary. Bunds are distinctly
absent (though Austria adds 15% of Triple A assets).
Despite the motley collateral, these bonds are unlikely to
default any time soon - PBB has overcollateralised by 42%. But
it has only committed to keep 2% OC. Unlike credit-enhancing
features in an ABS, PBB can cut OC any time it pleases.
PBB priced a seven-year last month at 25bp over mid-swaps,
while the best Pfandbrief issuers, like MunHyp, can price
through mid-swaps. The justification for this is clearly not the
strength of the assets, nor, clearly, the strength of the bank
(Baa2 at the moment, but probably closely correlated to
deteriorating assets in the cover pool). Instead, it is the
Pfandbrief standard - a belief in the good intentions of the
German government.
Investors believe Germany will never allow Pfandbriefe
-however shoddy the collateral - to suffer losses, and price the
bonds accordingly. Public pronouncements from German regulators
do little to contradict this.
But whether German taxpayers realise they are expected to
guarantee UK office buildings and Italian sovereign debt is
another matter. What price Pfandbrief purity?
(Reporting By Owen Sanderson; Editing by Alex Chambers)