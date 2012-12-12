UPDATE 1-Rwanda sets I&M Bank IPO share price at 90 francs
NAIROBI, Feb 14 The initial public offering of shares in I&M Bank Rwanda Ltd have been priced at 90 francs ($0.1085) each, the Rwandan finance ministry said on Tuesday.
NEW DELHI Dec 12 India's Power Finance Corp will likely raise $500 million via mid-term notes by next week at the earliest and is also looking to raise $250 million via a three-year syndicated loan next month, said Satnam Singh, the chairman of the state-run lender for power projects.
The chairman said the timing of the bond issuance would depend on the pricing PFC can obtain in markets.
Power Finance Corp has been rumoured to be looking at a dollar-bond issuance, and was waiting for an explicit nod from the Reserve Bank of India, according to International Finance Review, a Thomson Reuters publication.
STOCKHOLM, Feb 14 Swedish home prices increased 3.2 percent in January from December and 8.6 percent from a year earlier, the Nasdaq OMX Valueguard-KTH Housing Index (HOX) showed on Tuesday.
ZURICH, Feb 14 Credit Suisse will push ahead with plans for an initial public offering of its Swiss business but is also open to alternative options to boost its balance sheet, Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam said on Tuesday.