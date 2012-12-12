NEW DELHI Dec 12 India's Power Finance Corp will likely raise $500 million via mid-term notes by next week at the earliest and is also looking to raise $250 million via a three-year syndicated loan next month, said Satnam Singh, the chairman of the state-run lender for power projects.

The chairman said the timing of the bond issuance would depend on the pricing PFC can obtain in markets.

Power Finance Corp has been rumoured to be looking at a dollar-bond issuance, and was waiting for an explicit nod from the Reserve Bank of India, according to International Finance Review, a Thomson Reuters publication.

