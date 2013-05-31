MUMBAI May 31 India's Power Finance Corp Ltd is planning to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees ($26.67 million) through an issue of 10-year subordinated tier II bonds, a termsheet showed.

The state-run lender for power projects has invited bids on Monday, as per the document.

The bond is rated 'AAA' by Crisil and ICRA.

($1 = 56.2450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sunil Nair)