China cenbank rolls over maturing MLF loans - sources
SHANGHAI, March 7 China's central bank rolled over maturing medium-term facility (MLF) loans on Tuesday, two banking sources said.
MUMBAI May 31 India's Power Finance Corp Ltd is planning to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees ($26.67 million) through an issue of 10-year subordinated tier II bonds, a termsheet showed.
The state-run lender for power projects has invited bids on Monday, as per the document.
The bond is rated 'AAA' by Crisil and ICRA.
($1 = 56.2450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sunil Nair)
SHANGHAI, March 7 China's central bank rolled over maturing medium-term facility (MLF) loans on Tuesday, two banking sources said.
March 6 Appliances and electronics retailer hhgregg Inc and its Gregg Appliances Inc unit filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday, as they continued to struggle with declining sales for about four years.
* Eric barr has assumed role of chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: