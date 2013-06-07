MUMBAI, June 7 India's Power Finance Corp Ltd raised 8 billion rupees through the issue of 10-year subordinated tier II bonds at 8.19 percent, three sources with knowledge of the deals said.

The firm had invited re-bids on Thursday to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees, after scrapping an offering with similar terms earlier this week, owing to a mismatch in pricing expectations with arrangers.

The proceeds from the bond sale will be used to strengthen capital adequacy and augment long-term resources, the firm said in its termsheet. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Jijo Jacob)