BRIEF-China Smarter Energy Group entered into agreement to terminate and to liquidate Jilin Hareon Electronic
March 3 China Smarter Energy Group Holdings Ltd:
MUMBAI Oct 30 India's Power Finance Corp invited bids on Wednesday to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees ($24.43 million) through an issue of subordinate tier II bonds, a termsheet obtained by Reuters showed.
The firm has sought bids for coupon rates for its proposed 12-year bonds, as per the document.
The issue is scheduled to open and close on Nov.7. ($1 = 61.3900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
March 3 China Smarter Energy Group Holdings Ltd:
* Says broking business of Religare Securities will be part of scheme of arrangement dated Dec 27, 2016 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mlBc8V) Further company coverage:
* In February 2017 group's contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB1.64 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: