MUMBAI Oct 30 India's Power Finance Corp invited bids on Wednesday to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees ($24.43 million) through an issue of subordinate tier II bonds, a termsheet obtained by Reuters showed.

The firm has sought bids for coupon rates for its proposed 12-year bonds, as per the document.

The issue is scheduled to open and close on Nov.7. ($1 = 61.3900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)