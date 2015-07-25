Asian imports of Iranian oil rise 58 pct yr/yr in Feb
* Asian buyers take 2.01 mln bpd of Iran oil in Feb * The rise is 22.4 pct month-on-month * India, South Korea imports more than double By Osamu Tsukimori TOKYO, March 31 Imports of Iranian crude by its four main buyers in Asia rose about 58 percent in February from a year ago when Western sanctions on Tehran had only just been lifted. Iran's top four Asian buyers - China, India, South Korea and Japan - imported 2.01 million barrels per day (bpd) last month,