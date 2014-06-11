June 10 PF Chang's is investigating claims of a data breach involving credit and debit card data stolen from restaurant locations in the United States, the Asian-themed casual dining restaurant chain said on Tuesday.

A number of newly stolen credit and debit cards appeared on an underground website used by criminals on Monday, according to KrebsOnSecurity.com, which covers computer security and cyber crime.

Banks contacted by KrebsOnSecurity said the stolen cards had all been used at PF Chang's locations in the United States between March and May. (link.reuters.com/zyj99v)

"P.F. Chang's takes these matters very seriously and is currently investigating the situation, working with the authorities to learn more. We will provide an update as soon as we have additional information," said Anne Deanovic, a spokeswoman for P.F. Chang's.

Officials with the Secret Service could not immediately be reached for comment. The Secret Service is the U.S. federal law enforcement agency that typically takes the lead on investigating credit card breaches.

In a similar case, discount retailer Target Corp reported last year in December that hackers had stolen data from up to 40 million credit and debit cards of shoppers who visited its stores during the first three weeks of the holiday season.

In April, Target named high-profile information technology consultant Bob DeRodes as chief information officer. The company's previous CIO resigned in March, several months after the data breach. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora, Tanvi Mehta and Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)