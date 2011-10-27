(Follows alerts)

Oct 27 P.F. Chang's China Bistro Inc posted a profit that came in below market estimates for the third straight quarter as recent price increases put off budget-conscious diners.

The company said third-quarter comparable store sales fell 3.7 percent at its Bistro chain, and decreased 3.6 percent at its Pei Wei chain mainly due to declines in guest traffic.

KEY POINTS: Q3 2011 I/B/E/S Q3 2010

Revenue $300.6 mln $303.5 mln $308.4 mln

Net income* $6.3 mln -- $10.5 mln

GAAP EPS $0.29 $0.32 $0.45 Note: * Net Income attributable to P.F. Chang's China Bistro Shareholders

* Keeps full-year profit outlook of $1.60-$1.70 per share

* Sees revenue to be flat to slightly down for the rest of the year

* To open two new bistro restaurants during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2011

* Expects FY 2011 restaurant operating income to decline about 150 basis points compared to fiscal 2010MARKET REACTION / COMMENTARY:

* Scottsdale, Arizona-based P.F. Chang's shares, which have fallen about 47 percent this year, closed at $30.15 on Wednesday on Nasdaq.

BACKGROUND / LINKS

* P.F. Chang's has been hiking menu prices at both its chains to combat rising input costs.

* The restaurant operator has been expanding its presence in international markets including Mexico City, Argentina, Chile and Colombia. (Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan and Chris Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)