June 20 Centerbridge Partners has given
shareholders of P.F. Chang's China Bistro Inc another
eight days to tender their shares as it seeks to complete the
purchase of the restaurant chain.
In May, Centerbridge struck a deal to buy P.F. Chang's for
$51.50 per share, or $1.1 billion. Under terms of the deal, 83
percent of shares had to be tendered for it to go through.
As of the close of business, 14.3 million shares, or 67.6
percent, had been tendered. The new deadline is June 28 at
midnight New York time. After a first extension, shareholders
were given until 5 p.m. on June 20.
P.F. Chang's shares closed down four cents at $51.37 on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz)