Aug 4 P.F. Chang's China Bistro Inc said on Monday that a data breach that came to light in June had affected credit and debit cards used at 33 locations in the continental United States.

The operator of Asian-themed restaurants said the potentially stolen credit and debit card data included card numbers and, in some cases, the cardholder's name and the card's expiration date.

The chain, owned by private equity firm Centerbridge Partners LP, first reported the breach on June 10.

The company said on June 13 that it had begun manually swiping payment cards at all its U.S. restaurants, providing customers with carbon copied receipts. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)