* Q3 EPS $0.29 vs. Street view $0.32

* Keeps full-year EPS outlook at $1.60 to $1.70

* CFO says co. has "limited menu pricing power"

* Shares fall almost 2 percent

Oct 27 P.F. Chang's China Bistro's PFCB.O third-quarter profit missed Wall Street's low expectations after budget-conscious diners rejected menu price hikes aimed at offsetting higher food and labor costs.

Sales at established restaurants fell 3.7 percent at its namesake bistros, and were down 3.6 percent at its smaller Pei Wei chain, as guest counts declined at both chains.

The restaurant operator kept its outlook calling for full year earnings of $1.60 to $1.70 per share, despite weak sales and pressure from high food and labor costs.

P.F. Chang's "missed the low EPS bar that had been set for them. Bulls may take solace in the fact that 2011 EPS guidance was not changed," Miller Tabak analyst Stephen Anderson said in a client note.

Anderson added that the company likely would continue to lose market share to better-run peers.

In July, the company slashed its 2011 profit outlook and forecast declines in same-restaurant sales at both chains for the remainder of the year after a menu price increase scared away customers.

KEY POINTS: Q3 2011 I/B/E/S Q3 2010

Revenue $300.6 mln $303.5 mln $308.4 mln

Net income* $6.3 mln -- $10.5 mln

GAAP EPS $0.29 $0.32 $0.45

Note: * Net Income attributable to P.F. Chang's China Bistro Shareholders

- "We believe we have limited menu pricing power," Chief Financial Officer Mark Mumford said on a conference call with analysts.

- Same-restaurant sales down around 3 percent at both chains so far in October

- Q3 sales results include menu price increases of 1 to 2 percent at the Bistro and 2 to 3 percent at Pei Wei.

- Keeps full-year EPS outlook of $1.60 to $1.70

- Forecasts 2011 revenue that is flat to slightly down from 2010, assuming same-restaurant sales declines of 2 to 3 percent at both chains.

- Expects FY 2011 restaurant operating income to decline about 150 basis points compared with fiscal 2010. Previous forecast was for a decline of 120 basis points.

- Expects to open 3 to 5 new Bistro restaurants and 16 to 20 new Pei Wei restaurants in 2012.

- The company's international licensing partners expect to open about 12 Bistro restaurants and two Pei Wei restaurants in 2012. Licensing partners also plan to open 3 Pei Wei airport locations to open next year.

MARKET REACTION:

- P.F. Chang's shares down 1.8 percent at $29.60 in early trading on the Nasdaq.

- Popular restaurant chains like McDonald's Corp (MCD.N) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG.N) have raised menu prices with no apparent pushback from diners. [ID:nN1E79K0PU] [ID:nN1E79J1WN]

- Rival Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI.N) in September said it would beef up promotions to lure diners to its Olive Garden, Red Lobster and LongHorn Steakhouse restaurants, after diners bought fewer appetizers, drinks and desserts. [ID:nL3E7KR3BH] (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Ranjita Ganesan and Chris Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)