UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Nov 5 German vacuum pump maker Busch-Holding GmbH said it now aimed to influence rival Pfeiffer Vacuum's strategy and left the door open to raising its stake above 30 percent, which would force it to make an offer for the whole group.
Busch has built a stake in Pfeiffer, which stood at 27.2 percent in late September, but had so far said it saw its holding as a purely financial investment.
Pfeiffer said on Thursday it had been notified by Busch that the group now wanted to be represented on Pfeiffer's supervisory board. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources