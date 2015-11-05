* Busch now seeks representation on supervisory board

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, Germany, Nov 5 German vacuum pump maker Busch-Holding GmbH said it now aimed to influence rival Pfeiffer Vacuum's strategy, in an about-face after saying previously its investment was purely financial.

Busch has been building a stake in Pfeiffer, which stood at 27.2 percent in late September, and has left Pfeiffer's management guessing at its intentions.

A spokesman for the group affirmed on Thursday that Busch had no plans to raise its holding above 30 percent, which would force it to make a full takeover offer under German law.

It does, however, wants to be represented on Pfeiffer's supervisory board.

Pfeiffer, which invented the turbopump more than 50 years ago, makes pumps used by semiconductor firms, industrial companies and makers of analytical devices such as scanning electron microscopes.

Family-owned and unlisted, Busch says it is one of the world's largest makers of vacuum pumps, blowers and compressors supplying all industry sectors.

Shares in Pfeiffer were 2.8 percent higher at 104.90 euros by 1250 GMT. The stock has advanced 78 percent over the past year and in September rose above a price of 100 euros for the first time in almost two years. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Anneli Palmen; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)