FRANKFURT May 21 German turbopump inventor Pfeiffer Vacuum narrowed its 2015 guidance on Thursday, saying it now expected sales within a range of 430 to 450 million euros ($478 to $500 million) and a marked increase in operating profit.

It had previously said it expected "noticeable" increases in sales and EBIT margin, from 407 million euros and 11 percent last year.

