UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT May 21 German turbopump inventor Pfeiffer Vacuum narrowed its 2015 guidance on Thursday, saying it now expected sales within a range of 430 to 450 million euros ($478 to $500 million) and a marked increase in operating profit.
It had previously said it expected "noticeable" increases in sales and EBIT margin, from 407 million euros and 11 percent last year.
($1 = 0.8995 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.