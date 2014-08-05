UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 5 Pfeiffer Vacuum : * Says Q2 operating profit 10.4 million euros * Says Q2 sales 99.6 million euros * Says cyclicality continues to make it difficult to give a precise full-year
forecast * Continues to see full-year sales between EUR 410 and EUR 440 million, and an
improvement of the EBIT margin Source text for Eikon:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources