By Ann Saphir
| CHICAGO, July 13
CHICAGO, July 13 The National Futures
Association, the regulator that PFGBest CEO Russell Wasendorf
Sr. says he fooled for years, "caught" the fraud this week with
new technologies, NFA's chairman told Reuters in an interview.
Wasendorf doctored paper bank statements from three
different banks for 20 years to pull off the fraud, he said in a
signed statement cited in a Federal Bureau of Investigation
complaint on Friday.
The fraud came to a climactic end on Monday when Wasendorf
tried to commit suicide near his firm's Cedar Falls, Iowa
headquarters. He was hospitalized, and on Friday was arrested by
FBI agents.
NFA started a new audit of PFGBest about two weeks ago and
the regulator for the first time demanded Wasendorf allow its
auditors an electronic, direct look at his bank accounts, NFA's
non-executive chairman Chris Hehymeyer said in the interview.
Wasendorf gave NFA the authority to do so on Sunday,
Hehmeyer said. On Monday, Wasendorf attempted suicide, leaving a
signed statement in his car that detailed his fraud, according
to the FBI complaint.
"They are the ones that uncovered this whole thing,"
Hehmeyer said, of NFA auditors. "If they hadn't caught him, it
could have gotten a lot bigger."
(Reporting by Ann Saphir)