CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa July 13 Russell Wasendorf
Sr., the founder and CEO of failed futures brokerage PFGBest,
faces "up to decades in prison" after being accused of a massive
fraud, Assistant U.S. Attorney Peter Deegan said on Friday.
Wasendorf, 64, made his initial appearance in court in Cedar
Rapids, Iowa, hours after being arrested by FBI agents at an
Iowa City Hospital for lying to regulators. He entered no plea.
Deegan said the government expected to seek additional
charges.
PFGBest filed for bankruptcy protection on Tuesday, and the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the National Futures
Association have accused the firm and Wasendorf of
misappropriating more than $200 million in customer funds.
Wasendorf has admitted to tricking regulators with forge
bank statements for nearly 20 years, according to a federal
complaint unsealed Friday.
(Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter; Writing By Tom Polansek)