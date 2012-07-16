July 16 A former customer of Peregrine Financial
called Monday for a U.S. congressional investigation into the
National Futures Association (NFA), after the industry-funded
regulator failed to spot 20-year fraud at the bankrupt Iowa
brokerage.
Attain Capital Management, a Chicago-based introducing
broker that had accounts at Peregrine Financial, or PFGBest as
it is commonly known in the futures industry, said there needs
to be an immediate overall of how futures brokers are regulated.
Peregrine founder Russell Wasendorf Sr. was arrested on
Friday after confessing to duping regulators in a $100 million
scheme using little more than a rented post office box,
Photoshop and an inkjet printer to produce false bank
statements. Wasendorf left a signed confession along with a
suicide note when he attempted to take his life earlier in the
week.
"This is just the most glaring public display of
incompetence at the NFA," Attain Capital said in a press
release.
"We hereby call for the CFTC (U.S. government regulator
Commodities Futures Trading Commission) and Congress to launch a
thorough investigation into the practices, policies and people
of the National Futures Association," the broker said.
Attain Capital added that this was a "vote of no confidence"
in the NFA, and that it would seek the "revocation" of the NFA's
charter as a front-line regulator if it thought the action was
necessary.
The industry-funded NFA, which was PFGBest's primary
regulator since 1992, has come under fire since the scope and
duration of the fraud became clear last week.
The regulator, which oversees mostly smaller, independent
futures operations, has been criticized for missing a number of
red flags at PFGBest and relying on young, inexperienced
auditors.
The NFA has said it was its own efforts that eventually
caught Wasendorf, who attempted suicide in the parking lot of
PFGBest's Iowa headquarters, just hours after finally
authorizing the regulator to verify the firm's bank account
balances electronically.
The NFA and CFTC did not immediately respond to calls
seeking comment.
ATTAIN
Attain Capital Management has emerged as one of the loudest
voices demanding the return of customer money from PFGBest,
alongside calls for reforming the industry in the wake of the
second futures broker scandal in nine months.
Attain put forward a number of proposals after the collapse
of MF Global last year revealed that the wall segregating
customer funds from company funds might have been breached in
the broker-dealer's dying days. Attain said more now needs to be
done.
"The PFGBest scandal has changed the narrative ... from
questioning not just whether we have the right rules and laws in
place ... to whether we have the right people in place to insure
the rules are being followed," Attain Capital said.
"We have the right as members of the NFA to question their
abilities. Now is the time to demand integrity from our
regulators."
Attain has requested help from the Commodity Customer
Coalition (CCC), which was founded after MF Global's collapse to
fight for the speedy release of customer money.
James Koutoulas, chief executive of Typhoon Capital
Management and co-founder of the CCC, has indicated the group
will be willing to provide assistance to PFGBest customers.
"At this stage, we are advising customers to gather their
statements and prepare for a claims or account transfer
process," a statement on the CCC website said.
Wasendorf Sr.'s son Russell Jr. was president of Peregrine.
