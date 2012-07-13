(Corrects location name in paragraph 17 to Cedar Falls, from
Cedar Springs)
* Property developer Avrig was valued at over $1 bln in 2007
* Has come close to insolvency since financial crisis
By David Sheppard and Radu Marinas
NEW YORK/BUCHAREST, July 12 Russell Wasendorf
Sr., the founder of failed Iowa brokerage PFGBest, had risky
investments a long way from the Midwest markets where he built
his name.
More than a decade before he allegedly began hiding more
than $200 million of misappropriated client money in a scheme
that unraveled this week, Wasendorf joined three other Chicago
traders as founding investors in one of Romania's largest real
estate development groups, Avrig 35 Group, which was valued at
more than $1 billion at its height in 2007.
But since 2007 the paper value of his holdings has crashed
from around $150 million to less than $45 million, as Avrig has
written down investments.
As Avrig's complex web of dozens of firms struggles to trade
its way out of difficulties, Alexander Hergan, Wasendorf's
Romanian-born business partner and a former options trader and
founding member of the Chicago Board of Options Exchange (CBOE),
hopes the drama in Iowa doesn't upset the firm's recovery.
"I don't want any kind of blemish from Russell's situation
to spill into the Avrig Group," he said in a telephone interview
from Romania.
"Avrig 35 was put into insolvency just recently but we've
been successful in working our way out of this. We plan to pay
down $50 million of our debts in the next two months. We have
saved this company in the past year."
The firm, well-known in Romania for having built the
country's tallest building, adds an unlikely new dimension to
the deepening mystery around Wasendorf, whose attempted suicide
on Monday set off an FBI investigation, a lawsuit from
regulators, and the collapse of PFGBest into bankruptcy.
Avrig's problems after the 2008 global financial crisis also
shed new light on Wasendorf's finances, the subject of intense
scrutiny as investors seek to trace the missing U.S. funds.
Hergan said he didn't believe Wasendorf's alleged misuse of
PFGBest customer funds could be related to Avrig's financial
problems.
Asked if he was concerned U.S. regulators may want to look
at Avrig as part of their investigation, he said the group would
cooperate fully with any investigation.
"Of course we've thought about it, but we're not concerned.
They could go after his assets, they could go after his shares
in Avrig Group, but the other shareholders will buy them as the
value is currently depressed," Hergan said.
"There is nothing we have to hide."
GO HOME AND GO BIG
Hergan, who emigrated to the United States in 1966 at the
age of 19, says he and Mark Proskine -- father of current Avrig
CEO Matthew Proskine -- met Wasendorf in the 1990s, when the
Iowa native attempted to buy their trading seats on a Chicago
exchange.
While the deal eventually fell through, they maintained
contact. Years later, Hergan pitched the idea of investing
together in his native Romania, which was entering a period of
explosive economic growth a decade after the 1989 collapse of
Nicolae Ceauescu's brutal communist regime.
Hergan said that Wasendorf, Hergan, the elder Proskine --
and one other Chicago-based investor he declined to name -- put
up $500,000 each in 1999 to launch the venture. Hergan moved
back to Bucharest the same year.
Avrig rode the boom. The firm was involved in the
construction of some of the largest buildings in Romania,
including a partnership that built the country's highest
skyscraper, the 26-story Bucharest Tower Center, in 2007.
At its peak in 2007, Wasendorf's Romanian investment would
likely have dwarfed the value of PFGBest. It was at this time
that Wasendorf embarked on his plan to relocate PFGBest from
Chicago to his home state of Iowa, designing an $18 million,
15,000-square-meter custom-built complex in Cedar Fall s.
NEVER VISITED
Wasendorf wasn't involved in the day-to-day running of
Avrig, Hergan said, and never visited Romania. But the men would
talk by telephone, and met in Chicago at least once a year for
the group's annual investor meeting.
Avrig expanded to more than 60 companies by 2008, branching
into sectors as diverse as television channels, retail stores
and asset management. By 2007, UBS bank was advising the company
about listing on the London Alternative Investment Market (AIM),
and valued the group at more than $1 billion.
On paper, Wasendorf's initial $500,000 investment in the
group had ballooned. While his stake in the company had been
diluted to less than 15 percent as Hergan brought in other
investors, it would still have been worth as much as $150
million, or 300 times the original investment in just 8 years.
Plans to list Avrig in London collapsed with the onset of
the financial crisis.
"When the hard times hit...the banks just stopped funding
us, some when we were right in the middle of construction,"
Hergan said. "The market just stopped functioning."
By July of last year, the group faced a series of petitions
from creditors trying to push Avrig into insolvency due to
mounting debts. The Bucharest Tower Center skyscraper had stood
empty for at least three years, and Avrig hadn't sold a
significant property since the onset of the crisis.
Financial data obtained by Reuters from the Romanian finance
ministry showed that Avrig had amassed total debts of about 135
million lei ($36.6 million) on its balance sheet by 2010. That
has more than doubled to around $80 million now, according to
Hergan.
While the company is still operating, its bank account
balance was just 13,240 lei ($3,600) at the end of 2010, the
data showed. It had made a loss in each of the past three years.
CAPITAL CALL
Between 2007 and 2011, Wasendorf contributed cash to three
to four relatively small 'capital calls' from Avrig, said
Matthew Proskine, in the same telephone interview. He said this
culminated in a larger $750,000 investment last year.
"They have all been repaid with interest already," Hergan
said.
Hergan said when he had met Wasendorf last year "he seemed a
little more tense" but that he hadn't thought anything of it at
the time.
Wasendorf is currently at an Iowa hospital after apparently
attempting to commit suicide in his car outside PFGBest's Cedar
Falls headquarters on Monday.
"I never dreamt of the possibility of him being involved in
something like this," Hergan said. "When these things happen
people are left shaking their heads."
(Reporting By David Sheppard and Radu Marinas; Editing by
Jonathan Leff and Martin Howell; additional reporting by Joshua
Schneyer and Ann Saphir in Chicago)