BRIEF-SM Prime Holdings announces bond issues
* To issue up to 15 billion pesos fixed rate retail bonds with an over subscription option of up to 5 billion pesos
WELLINGTON Aug 5 New Zealand industrial property investor Property for Industry Ltd first half profit rose 69 percent on increased earings and a lower tax bill, the company said on Monday.
PFI reported a net profit of NZ$11.9 million ($9.2 million)for the six months to June 30, compared with NZ$7.05 million the year before.
It declared a second quarter dividend of 1.7 cents a share from 1.55 cents last year.
PFI has a portfolio of 83 industrial properties throughout the country's main cities, after it merged with the unlisted Direct Property Ltd in July.
PFI shares closed on Friday at NZ$1.39. So far this year the stock has risen nearly 14 percent against a 12 percent gain for the benchmark NZX-50 index.
($1=NZ$1.2919)
(Gyles Beckford)
MEXICO CITY, March 6 Demand was double the availability of $1 billion in hedge contracts Mexico's central bank offered for the first time on Monday, but the auction failed to provide support for the peso.
LONDON, March 7 A recent surge in North Sea deals, driven by private equity money, will inspire other investors to spend more in the ageing basin where gross revenue has turned positive for the first time in five years, Britain's oil lobby said.