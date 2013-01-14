Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
Jan 14 Pfizer Inc is considering buying India's Agila Specialties, the injectable-medicines unit of Indian drug supplier Strides Arcolab Ltd, for a possible price of $2 billion, Bloomberg reported on Monday.
Pfizer is doing due diligence and a deal could be reached this quarter, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources.
A Pfizer spokeswoman said the company does not comment on market rumors or speculation.
Agila makes cancer treatments and antibiotics, Bloomberg said.
Pfizer shares were up 23 cents at $26.75 on the New York Stock Exchange.
