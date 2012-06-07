* IPO, rather than outright sale, would avert stiff taxes
* New company to be called Zoetis, had $4.2 bln rev last
year
* Pfizer shares up 0.4 percent
(Adds Breakingviews link)
By Ransdell Pierson
June 7 Pfizer Inc plans to separate its
animal health unit into a stand-alone company, a move Wall
Street expected as the largest U.S. drugmaker focuses more
intently on its core pharmaceuticals business.
Pfizer said on Thursday that preparations were under way for
a public offering of a minority stake in the new animal health
company, which would be called Zoetis.
The business, which generated revenue of about $4.2 billion
last year, sells medicines, vaccines and other products for
livestock and pets. It has more than 9,000 employees and markets
products in more than 120 countries.
Pfizer said it would provide details of the proposed IPO in
the coming months, when it reports second-quarter earnings.
New York-based Pfizer, which agreed in April to sell its
baby formula business to Nestle SA for $11.85 billion,
had also been shopping its animal health unit since last year.
But Chief Executive Officer Ian Read has said in recent months
that any separation of the animal health business would probably
be in the form of an IPO, to avoid hefty taxes.
ISI Group analyst Mark Schoenebaum valued the animal health
unit at about $15 billion, and estimates Pfizer could generate
$3 billion in cash proceeds by spinning off 20 percent of the
business through an IPO.
"Pfizer did not provide any information on what they will do
with the majority stake that they will continue to own," he said
in a research note.
Schoenebaum speculated Pfizer would eventually divest its
possible 80 percent remaining stake by offering those shares of
Zoetis to Pfizer shareholders at a slightly discounted price. By
doing so, he said the drugmaker would reduce by about 8 percent
the number of outstanding shares of Pfizer.
In the meantime, however, Pfizer will treat the animal
health business as a continuing operation.
For Breakingviews column click on
The Pfizer unit competes with thriving animal health
operations of Merck & Co, Eli Lilly and Co and
Sanofi SA, all of which are able to use knowledge from
their human medicines to develop products for pets and farm
animals.
Animal health operations are also attractive, compared with
prescription drugs, because there are fewer concerns about
patent expirations and regulatory interventions that can
decimate sales of their products. Moreover, middle-class
populations are growing in emerging markets such as China, with
adequate disposable incomes to acquire pets.
Pfizer's animal health sales jumped 16 percent in the first
quarter to $982 million, boosted by the company's recent
acquisition of King Pharmaceuticals and its Alpharma animal
health brands. By contrast, Pfizer's sales of prescription drugs
slumped 2 percent in the quarter to $14.2 billion, hurt by the
loss of U.S. patent protection on its Lipitor cholesterol
fighter and ensuing competition from cheaper generics.
In the case of Merck, its animal-health sales - also from
livestock and pets - rose 7 percent in the first quarter to
almost $760 million, eclipsing the 2 percent growth for its
prescription drugs.
The contrast was even more stark at Lilly. Sales from its
Elanco animal health business soared 33 percent to $491 million
in the quarter, while overall company sales fell 4 percent due
largely to generic competition for its Zyprexa schizophrenia
drug.
Despite Pfizer's strategy of focusing on its prescription
drugs, which have high profit margins, the company has decided
to hold onto its consumer products business, including Centrum
vitamins and the Advil painkiller.
Shares of Pfizer were up 0.4 percent at $22.02 in early
afternoon trading.
(Reporting By Ransdell Pierson and Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by
Lisa Von Ahn and Tim Dobbyn)