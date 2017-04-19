BRIEF-Skechers wins patent dispute with Adidas
* Skechers USA - U.S. Court denied Adidas' motion for preliminary injunction seeking to prevent co from selling mega-blade series of children's shoes
BOSTON, April 19 Pfizer Inc said on Wednesday that the company had received grand jury subpoenas from the U.S. Justice Department amid an antitrust investigation focused on drugmakers that market intravenous saline solution.
Pfizer disclosed the subpoenas in a statement a day after ICU Medical Inc, which recently acquired the company's global infusion therapy business, on Tuesday said it had received a similar subpoena related to intravenous solutions.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston)
* L3 technologies inc - received a supplemental type certificate (stc) from federal aviation administration
* Filed cta for a proof of concept clinical study for its long-acting transdermal anti-nausea patch, aqs1303