By Ransdell Pierson and Bill Berkrot
NEW YORK, Sept 8
Pfizer Inc's (PFE.N) experimental pill to treat rheumatoid
arthritis showed the medicine was as effective as Abbott Inc's
(ABT.N) blockbuster injectable Humira drug, but more patients
taking it had serious side effects.
Summaries of several other late-stage trials to be
presented at a major rheumatology meeting in November were
released on Thursday and confirmed earlier findings that the
Pfizer drug, tofacitinib, was effective and in general well
tolerated.
The incidence of overall adverse events was similar for
both drugs, but the proportion of patients who developed
serious side effects, though small, was numerically higher in
the tofacitinib groups.
Serious adverse effects are those deemed to have caused
death, life-threatening events, need for hospitalization, or
disability or permanent damage.
"Impressive efficacy was demonstrated, with focus now
expected to be on safety leading into its regulatory review,"
Jeffrey Holford, an analyst at Jefferies & Co, said in a
research note. "While the market was expecting a similar
efficacy between the higher dose of tofacitinib and Humira, the
strong performance of the lower dose is impressive."
Pfizer plans to seek approval of the medicine by the end of
the year. The world's biggest drugmaker is hoping tofacitinib,
which some analysts believe can reach $2 billion in annual
sales, and other new medicines can help offset plunging revenue
from its Lipitor cholesterol fighter when it faces competition
from cheaper generics as early as November.
Pfizer shares fell 1 percent to $18.82 early Thursday
afternoon.
Data from a 12-month trial comparing tofacitinib and
Humira, called ORAL Standard, involved 717 patients with
moderate to severe disease who continued to take a widely used
treatment called methotrexate.
One group of the patients took 5 milligram doses of the
Pfizer drug twice a day, a second group took 10 mg doses twice
a day, while a third group received Humira injections every two
weeks. A fourth group of patients received a placebo.
The effectiveness of tofacitinib and Humira was numerically
similar by all measures, according to the data, although the
study was not designed to definitively assess superiority of
one drug over the other.
Full details of the tofacitinib Phase III studies are
expected to be unveiled in November at the annual American
College of Rheumatology (ACR) scientific meeting in Chicago.
"Based on the totality of the tofacitinib RA clinical
development program, Pfizer believes the risk/benefit profile
supports regulatory submission for both the 5 and 10 mg dose,"
Pfizer spokeswoman Victoria Davis said.
NO IMMEDIATE THREAT TO HUMIRA
Wells Fargo analyst Larry Biegelsen predicted both doses of
tofacitinib will be approved next year. But he said the drug
should not greatly hamper sales of Humira its first few years
on the market because doctors will prescribe tofacitinib mainly
for patients who have failed to benefit from standard
treatments.
"However, we expect tofacitinib to have a larger impact on
Humira over time as Pfizer tries to move its use to an earlier
stage" of treatment, Biegelsen said in a research note.
He said Humira is on track for sales this year of $7.8
billion, and that they will grow to $10.5 billion in 2015.
Data also became available for the first time on Thursday
on the incidence of overall mortality and infections across
numerous late-stage trials of the Pfizer medicine, and from
longer-term follow-up of patients.
That pooled analysis, involving more than 6,200 patients,
showed a mortality rate with tofacitinib of 0.572 deaths per
100 patient years in the Phase III trials, and 0.641 deaths per
100 patient years in the long-term evaluations.
In all, 12 patients died out of more than 3,000 who
received tofacitinib in the Phase III trials, with deaths of
another 20 patients seen among more than 3,200 who were
followed in longer-term studies.
Pfizer said the death rates were consistent with those
typically seen with standard treatments meant to slow the
progress of arthritis symptoms.
Tofacitinib belongs to a new class of drugs known as JAK
inhibitors that block a protein associated with inflammation.
It would compete against a lucrative family of biotech
treatments that block a different protein called tumor necrosis
factor. These treatments include Humira, one of the world's
biggest selling medicines, as well as Johnson & Johnson's
(JNJ.N) Remicade and Enbrel, which is sold by Amgen Inc
(AMGN.O) and Pfizer.
