* U.S. court says some state suits can proceed
* Case related to bankrupt subsidiary Quigley
* Pfizer settled most claims in 2004
(Adds Pfizer response, byline)
By Ben Berkowitz
April 10 A federal appellate court ruled on
Tuesday that drugmaker Pfizer can face asbestos
liability suits in state court over products once manufactured
by a bankrupt subsidiary, dragging out a dispute that has
already lasted more than 30 years.
At issue is insulating products made by Pfizer unit Quigley
Co Inc that contained asbestos. Quigley, which Pfizer bought in
1968, at one time faced suits by more than 160,000 plaintiffs.
It filed for bankruptcy in 2004.
Pfizer reached a deal that year with lawyers representing
more than 80 percent of claimants, which provided for about $430
million in settlement payments. Quigley filed for bankruptcy
protection as part of that arrangement, which was aimed at
resolving cases dating back to the late 1970s.
The bankruptcy court later ruled that an injunction it
issued in the case stayed some suits that were still pending
against Pfizer. In May 2011, a federal judge in New York
reversed that order, and the U.S. 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals
upheld that ruling Tuesday.
Pfizer said in a statement it was evaluating its options.
"It is important to note that the court's ruling is
procedural and does not address the merits of the underlying
claims, which we strongly dispute," the company said. "In the
history of this litigation, Pfizer has never been found
derivatively or directly liable for injuries allegedly caused by
Quigley's asbestos-containing products."
The suits in question were filed starting in 1999 by
plaintiffs lawyer Peter Angelos in Pennsylvania state court.
Angelos, one of the best-known asbestos lawyers in the country,
also owns the Baltimore Orioles baseball team.
Angelos, according to the 2nd Circuit, had argued Pfizer was
liable because the company allowed its label to be put on
Quigley's asbestos-contaminated products, and therefore was not
covered by the injunction protecting Quigley from lawsuits.
The appellate court ruled that Angelos was correct under the
language of what is known as "524(g)," the section of the
bankruptcy code that deals specifically with asbestos liability
cases.
"We are confident that the Angelos reading of the statutory
language at issue here is the correct one," the court's three
judges said in the 34-page ruling.
The case is In re Quigley Company Inc, U.S. Court of the
Appeals for the Second Circuit, Nos. 11-2635, 11-2767.
(Reporting By Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)