BRIEF-Celanese announces acetic acid price increase in China
* Celanese announces acetic acid price increase in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, March 28 Pfizer Inc said on Thursday that it has agreed to license Astellas Pharma Inc to make and sell its Lipitor cholesterol drug in Japan to March 2021, extending the term of the previous agreement by five years.
(Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
* Celanese announces acetic acid price increase in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces financial results for its year ended December 31st, 2016
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S