LONDON May 2 U.S. pharmaceutical group Pfizer
Inc has told Prime Minister David Cameron it will retain
British jobs and a planned scientific research hub in Cambridge
if it succeeds in its bid to take over rival AstraZeneca
.
Pfizer laid out a number of pledges in a letter to Cameron,
including establishing the combined company's corporate and tax
residence in England and completing a substantial R&D innovation
hub in Cambridge, eastern England.
Pfizer also vowed that 20 percent of the combined company's
total R&D workforce would be in Britain if the deal goes ahead.
"We would like to assure the government of our long term
commitment to the UK where Pfizer already employs a significant
number of colleagues across Research, Commercial, and
Administrative roles," the company said on Friday.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)