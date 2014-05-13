RPT-PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 15
LONDON May 13 U.S. drugmaker Pfizer kept up the pressure on bid target AstraZeneca on Tuesday, saying its offer represented compelling value for a company which would otherwise face challenges as a standalone firm.
Pfizer released a statement to set out its case for the deal, just hours before its chief executive appears in front of a British parliamentary committee to explain why he wants to acquire Britain's second largest drugmaker.
AstraZeneca has rejected a $106 billion bid from Pfizer but the U.S. group is widely expected to return with a higher offer later this week.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Neil Maidment)
