PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 14
March 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON May 2 AstraZeneca's board said on Friday it had rejected an improved $106 billion takeover offer from U.S. drugmaker Pfizer, saying the bid which was announced just hours ago undervalued the firm.
"Pfizer's proposal would dramatically dilute AstraZeneca shareholders' exposure to our unique pipeline and would create risks around its delivery," Chairman Leif Johansson said. "As such, the board has no hesitation in rejecting the proposal." (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Sarah Young)
March 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, March 13 TechStyle Fashion Group, owner of the Fabletics sportswear line that features celebrity actress Kate Hudson, is exploring a sale that could value it at more than $1.5 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.