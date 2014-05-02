SE Asia Stocks-Higher ahead of Fed meet; Indonesia hits 4-mth peak
By Ambar Warrick
March 14 Most Southeast Asian stock markets
edged up in thin trade on Tuesday as investor sentiment remained
subdued ahead of a two-day policy meeting of the U.S. Federal
Reserve that is widely expected to raise interest rates.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen has signalled that the U.S. central
bank would likely hike rates at its March 14-15 policy meeting.
"Markets are mixed for the time being ahead of the Federal
Reserve meeting," said Manny Cruz, an analys