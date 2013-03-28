UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
March 28 Pfizer Inc : * Fails to win dismissal of shareholder class action lawsuit over celebrex,
bextra -- court ruling * Wins dismissal of some but not all claims * Shareholders accused Pfizer of fraudulently misrepresenting cardiovascular
risks associated with celebrex, bextra * Judge says premature to conclude that Pfizer made no material misstatements
or omissions * Decision issued by U.S. district judge laura Taylor swain in Manhattan
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.