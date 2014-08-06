BRIEF-Asit Biotech to appoint Gerd Zettlmeissl as Chairman of the Board
* Asit Biotech announces the appointment of Gerd Zettlmeissl as CO's new Chairman of the Board
Aug 6 Pfizer Inc : * Ny ag schneiderman says Pfizer Inc has reached $35 million settlement
with most U.S. states over marketing and promotion of rapamune * Schneiderman says Pfizer settles with 41 state attorneys general and
Washington, d.c. * Was accused of marketing rapamune, an immunosuppressive, for unapproved uses
and lobbying doctors to prescribe it for off-label uses
* Asit Biotech announces the appointment of Gerd Zettlmeissl as CO's new Chairman of the Board
SINGAPORE, March 20 Asian stocks were mixed on Monday in thin trade, following Wall Street's declines and the G20's decision to drop a pledge to avoid trade protectionism, while the Federal Reserve's less hawkish-than-expected comments continued to weigh on the dollar.
* Co and Morningstar Inc collaborate in European indices and derivatives launch