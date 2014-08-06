Aug 6 Pfizer Inc : * Ny ag schneiderman says Pfizer Inc has reached $35 million settlement

with most U.S. states over marketing and promotion of rapamune * Schneiderman says Pfizer settles with 41 state attorneys general and

Washington, d.c. * Was accused of marketing rapamune, an immunosuppressive, for unapproved uses

and lobbying doctors to prescribe it for off-label uses