Aug 13 * CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization
Practices (ACIP) recommends that those 65 and older who have not
previously taken Prevnar 13 or Pneumovax vaccines for
pneumococcal disease should receive Prevnar 13 dose, followed by
Pneumovax dose
* CDC vaccine advisory panel recommends those 65 and older who
have not
previously taken Prevnar 13, but who have taken Pneumovax,
should receive a
dose of Prevnar 13
* CDC vaccine advisory panel recommends that the continued
usefulness of
Prevnar 13 for those 65 and older should be re-evaluated in
2018
* Medicare official tells CDC panel that Medicare would have to
change rules in order to allow coverage of Prevnar 13 among
those who have already taken Pneumovax, unlikely to occur before
January 2016