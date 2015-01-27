GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. shares, dollar pare losses after healthcare bill pulled
* Safe-haven assets lose luster after decision (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
Jan 27 Pfizer Inc : * CEO says company doesn't need to do a big deal, would consider worthwhile
acquisitions * Says tax inversions will remain a fertile area of interest given high u.s.
tax rate, depending on deal prices and conditions
* Continental building products-entered into letter agreement with James Bachmann, co's president, CEO, terminating his employment agreement dated march 24,2015