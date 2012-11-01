BRIEF-Getty Realty enters into amended, restated note purchase and guarantee agreement
* Getty Realty Corp - on February 21, 2017, entered into an amended and restated note purchase and guarantee agreement
NEW YORK Nov 1 Pfizer Inc : * Shares down 2.1 percent in premarket trading after results
* Getty Realty Corp - on February 21, 2017, entered into an amended and restated note purchase and guarantee agreement
TORONTO, Feb 21 Canada's main stock index rose to a record high on Tuesday, with energy shares leading broadbased gains as oil prices climbed, while Restaurant Brands International Inc jumped more than 7 percent after it announced an acquisition.
* First Solar secures syndicated financing arranged by Mizuho bank for utility-scale solar project in Ishikawa, Japan