BRIEF-ISU Abxis appoints Lee Seok Ju as CEO
* Says it appointed Lee Seok Ju as CEO of the company to replace Kim Muk, effective March 24
(Corrects headline to clarify Pfizer's Indian unit, not Pfizer Inc, intends to close Navi Mumbai Plant; drops extraneous word from last bullet)
July 15 Pfizer Ltd : * Intimated the concerned authorities that it intends to effect closure of its plant situated at thane belapur road, navi Mumbai * Decision To close the plant is based on an assessment of its long term viability and its ability to achieve the needed production * Closure will not impact the supply of any of the company's medicines to patients * There has practically been no production activity at this plant since 2013 * Source text: bit.ly/1f2pgRU * Further company coverage
* Says it appointed Lee Seok Ju as CEO of the company to replace Kim Muk, effective March 24
* Says it received patent on March 24, for inspection method and system for chromosome abnormality